They earned more than $1 million on "evaders": SSU detains heads of Boryspil and Bucha TCRs (updated). PHOTOS

The heads of the TCRs of Bucha and Boryspil districts of Kyiv region were detained for bribery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press service.

The Security Service noted that their accomplice was a citizen of the South Caucasus.

"During the searches in the detainees’ homes and cars, the SSU found more than USD 1.2 million. The offenders kept most of the seized cash in specially equipped caches under the floor and behind the wall paneling of their homes.

According to the investigation, the defendants offered their assistance to conscripts in avoiding conscription on the basis of forged documents on their medical fitness for service. According to the case, the cost of such ‘services’ was USD 37 thousand per evader. This amount included the preparation of a full ‘package’ of documents, including fictitious medical certificates, as well as ‘support’ of the evaders during the military medical commission," the statement said.

To implement the scheme, TCR officials used personal connections among representatives of the Military Commissariats, who were involved in the criminal scheme "in the dark".

Then, fake documents were used to remove potential recruits from the military register, which allowed them to escape abroad.

To find the evaders and transfer the money, the TCR officials engaged their foreign acquaintance.

"The SBU military counterintelligence detained the intermediary in a Kyiv restaurant when he was receiving USD 50,000 from new customers. After that, both TCR officials were detained in their offices. Additionally, during searches in the foreigner's home, a large number of weapons were found, including a pistol with a silencer, the origin of which is currently being established," the SSU said.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

P. 1 Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations);

P. 3 of Art. 369 (unlawful benefit granted to an official holding a responsible position, committed by prior conspiracy of a group of persons).

They are currently in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.

According to newspaper Kyivshchyna 24/7, these are the head of the Bucha district TCR Leonid Vykochko and the head of the Boryspil district TCR Serhiy Rusyn

