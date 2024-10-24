Fuel vouchers in exchange for deferral from mobilization: SBI exposes head of Ternopil RTCR on bribery. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers exposed and served a notice of suspicion to the head of the Ternopil District Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support. The military commissar demanded one thousand litres of diesel fuel for postponing military service.

As noted, the merchant is currently studying full-time for the first time in one of the educational institutions of the Carpathian region, so he has the legal right to receive a deferment from the draft.

"However, the military officer warned the man, who is engaged in agribusiness, that he would issue him a certificate of deferral only for a bribe - coupons for one thousand litres of diesel fuel. The cost of fuel is approximately USD 1,500," the SBI explained.

Detention and suspicion

The SBI detained the official on 21 October after receiving fuel coupons. In addition to the coupons, USD 13,000 and UAH 73,000 in cash were found and seized in his car.

Law enforcement officers also searched the offender's office, where they seized fuel cards for more than one thousand litres of diesel and petrol.

The press service noted that the military officer was notified of being suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

He was remanded in custody with bail and suspended from performing his duties.

The investigation is currently underway to establish other facts of illegal activity and the full range of persons involved in the fraud.

What preceded it?

As ZAXID.NET previously reported, on 21 October, the head of the district recruitment centre was detained in the centre of Ternopil for receiving a bribe for assistance in evading mobilisation.

However, as of 23 October, there was no official information from law enforcement on the detention of the military commander.