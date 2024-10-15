Former law enforcement officer who extorted $60,000 from local resident under guise of SBI officer is detained in Odesa. PHOTOS

Law enforcers detained a former law enforcement officer from Odesa who posed as an employee of the State Bureau of Investigation and extorted $60,000 from a local resident.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press service.

He demanded money allegedly for a debt

As noted, in September 2024, the defendant decided to "earn extra money" and began to extort USD 60 thousand from an acquaintance of a resident of Odesa. The reason for the extortion was that the man allegedly owed the money to another friend of his.

"The former law enforcement officer involved an accomplice in the extortion and decided to pose as a SBI employee. For a month, he extorted money from the victim, threatened him, psychologically pressured him and even followed his family," the statement said.

See more: He cooperated with enemy: Director of occupation forestry in Balakliia was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison. PHOTOS

The defendants posted photos of the victim's family members on social media with provocative captions, sent photos and videos to the victim of how they were following him and his family. Therefore, the victim decided to return the money he did not borrow, provided that his family would be left in peace.

On 11 October 2024, the former law enforcement officer and his accomplice were detained while receiving a part of the agreed amount of USD 25 thousand.





Pre-trial restraint for a former security guard

The former law enforcement officer and his accomplice were served a notice of suspicion of extortion (Part 4 Art. 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspects were chosen a measure of restraint - detention for 60 days without bail.

See more: Khmelnytskyi City Council deputy is exposed on illegal enrichment of $1.5 million - SBI. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

The SBI added that the investigation is checking the possibility that the defendant was systematically engaged in "extorting" money from other citizens.

It also turned out that the former security officer has already been under investigation for bribery and damage to other people's property.

See more: He has mobilized to AFU to adjust attacks on his unit: SSU detains Russian FSS "mole" in Odesa. PHOTO









