He has mobilized to AFU to adjust attacks on his unit: SSU detains Russian FSS "mole" in Odesa. PHOTO

The Security Service detained a Russian agent who had mobilised to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to adjust the ruscists' attacks on the Ukrainian army.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

It is noted that the traitor was a 30-year-old resident of Odesa. The Russian secret service recruited him through Telegram channels, where he was looking for quick money.

At first, the defendant completed the enemy's "test task", and then in August 2024, on the instructions of his Russian supervisor, he joined the military service in one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: SSU exposes large-scale scheme of mobilization evasion in Rivne: MSEC officials are among detainees. PHOTOS

Passed the location of military units to the enemy

"The Security Service of Ukraine documented every step of the traitor's subversive activities and detained him red-handed when he was preparing to send secret coordinates to Russia," the statement said.

The enemy's priority targets were training centres and permanent air defence deployment points, where their "mole" had settled.

According to the available data, the occupiers hoped to strike the facilities at a time when Ukrainian defenders would be most concentrated there.

See more: Recruited through dating sites: SSU detains FSS adjuster in Sumy. PHOTO

At the time of the attack, the traitor himself planned to hide outside the military unit in order to continue adjusting fire.

During the searches, the SSU found a mobile phone with evidence of working for the enemy.

Suspicion of a Russian agent

The SSU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: She "leaked" locations of Defense Forces in Kharkiv: SSU exposes Russian informant. PHOTO