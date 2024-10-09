SSU exposes large-scale scheme of mobilization evasion in Rivne: MSEC officials are among detainees. PHOTOS

A group of people who organised a large-scale corruption scheme to evade mobilisation was exposed in Rivne.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

According to the SSU, the deal was organised by the head of a local real estate agency and two of her subordinates, who also involved 26 medical workers. Among them were officials of the medical and social expert commissions of the regional centre.

"In exchange for money, the defendants helped evaders to escape the draft on the basis of forged documents about the presence of severe heart or nervous system diseases. The cost of such 'services' ranged from 15 to 20 thousand US dollars per client. To implement the 'scheme', the defendants completely falsified the medical records of the evaders, including their hospital stays.

Subsequently, on the basis of these documents, representatives of medical advisory and medical and social expert commissions prepared conclusions on the unfitness of the 'patients' for military service," the statement said.

To find "clients", the organisers used the established connections of the real estate agency. The "profit" was distributed among all participants.

Read more: UAH 4.4 million was found in possession of Zhytomyr doctor who helped evaders with fake diagnoses - National Police. PHOTO

Law enforcers detained three organisers of the scheme while transferring USD 16,700 from a new evader.

During the searches, more than UAH 14 million was found and forged medical reports, draft records, phones and computer equipment with evidence of crimes were seized.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence). They are in custody and face up to 5 years in prison.

According to the National Police, 48 searches were conducted.

See more: Woman is detained in Kharkiv who helped men apply for fake disability for $29,000 - prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS



















