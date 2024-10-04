Woman is detained in Kharkiv who helped men apply for fake disability for $29,000 - prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, a woman helped men obtain fake disability certificates to avoid military service for $29,000. She was detained and taken into custody.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, the Kharkiv woman helped men avoid military service. She told them that she allegedly had close relations with doctors at medical institutions in Kharkiv and could "help" them pass the military medical commission.

For her "work", she announced the amount of USD 29,000. For this amount, her "clients" were supposed to be granted a second group of disability, which would allow them to travel abroad.

Law enforcement officers detained the woman while she was receiving the agreed amount of money in a Kharkiv cafe. The involvement of other persons in the scheme is also being checked. The investigation is ongoing.

A 56-year-old Kharkiv resident was served a notice of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing the decision-making of a person authorised to perform state functions, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"The court granted the prosecution's request: the suspect was imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 1,211,200. The woman faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property," the regional prosecutor's office said.

