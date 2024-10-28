Mobilized man dies in Rivne hospital: relatives suspect he was beaten, OC "West" says he committed AWOL and was outside military unit for 3 days before his death (updated). DOCUMENT

On 22 October 2024, Yurii Protsyk, who was mobilised on 16 October, died in a hospital in Rivne. His family suspects that he was beaten, which could have been the cause of his death.

This was reported on Facebook by a relative of the deceased, Maria Protsyk, Censor.NET informs.

According to her, on 16 October 2024, her husband was detained in Novoiavorivsk and taken to a military unit in Lviv (a training center for the training of military intelligence specialists in the Armed Forces of Ukraine). The next day, he called his parents and said that he and about 20 other men were being taken to Rivne.

"On 18 October, the conversation was already somewhat strange, but did not yet arouse suspicion. However, on the morning of 19 October, the conversation was clearly in a state of delirium, incoherent speech, sometimes detached from reality. The parents managed to find out that he was locked in a room with another man, who told them the exact location, 1 Kotsiubynskyi Street, Rivne. After 3 p.m. on the same day, the call was cut off," the post reads.

Parents could not find their son

Ms Maria claims that on 20 October, Yurii did not get in touch, so on Monday, 21 October, the parents went to military unit A 7019, where they were told that their son was not there, he had been transferred to another unit or had escaped. At the checkpoint, the woman mentioned that one of the recruits had been taken to a psychiatric hospital, but after checking with the command, she said that it was not their son.

"My parents returned home in a state of shock and stupor. On 22 October, we started cutting the lines of all hospitals in Rivne ourselves. It turned out that Protsyk was admitted to the reception department of the Rivne Narcological Dispensary, but was later transferred to the Rivne Regional Clinical Hospital named after Yurii Semeniuk, intensive care unit. On 23 October, his parents received a phone call from the hospital and were informed that he had died on 22 October at 06:00 p.m.. The reasons were not given, they said they would be informed after the forensic examination," the post reads.

The result of the forensic examination

According to the results, the conclusion stated that the cause was multiorgan failure, acute haemorrhagic pancreatitis, pancreatic necrosis. The parents were told that their son's body could be picked up in Lviv on 25 October.

"After seeing the body and all the signs of beatings, the parents called the Yavoriv criminal police, contacted a lawyer and want to make this case public and find those responsible for the murder. To date, the military unit has never contacted his parents, nor have they received any reports of his so-called "disappearance" or his transfer to a hospital. The diagnosis of the Rivne Regional Clinical Hospital named after Yurii Semeniuk states that he was admitted on 21 October at 00:51 a.m. in a coma!!!! Why was he admitted to a psychiatric hospital? Why were his parents deceived into believing that he had disappeared... So many questions and no answers...The forensic examination was carried out in Rivne on 23 October 2024, not a single word about the beatings, the scar on his head, the broken lip, the blue hands or traces of beatings on his body!!!" the writer summarises .

We note that TCR and SS have not yet commented on the situation.

Updated information

As previously explained to Censor.NET by the Communications Department of the Operational Command "West", specifying that the official position will be published later, mobilized Yurii Protsyk made two AWOLs after mobilization: the first from the general military training base of the Military Law Enforcement Service in Lviv region, the second on October 19 from the unit's location in Rivne region. From October 19, 2024, Protsyk was outside the military unit until October 22, when his death was recorded.

During the conversation, we were also told that it is not known what could have happened to him at that time. In addition, they noted that Yurii Protsyk behaved in a typical, calm and balanced manner during his stay in the military unit in Rivne region, and did not provoke conflicts. On October 19, communication with him was cut off, and a search was underway.

Regarding the presence of traces of violence on the body of the deceased, the communications department of OC "West" noted that a second forensic examination would probably be ordered. They also explained that we should wait for the official position on this situation.

"It has been established for certain that he was outside the unit since October 19, and the search for him has not yielded any results. What happened during these 3 days is unknown. The National Police and the State Bureau of Investigation will find out what happened and why. Always in such cases, an internal investigation is appointed to find out all the reasons and circumstances of the offense. They are always appointed... There will definitely be criminal proceedings either from the National Police or the State Bureau of Investigation, we need to wait for the official conclusions of the re-examination," they said.



