Soldiers of 77th SAB destroyed several units of heavy armored vehicles of occupiers and pushed enemy back from our positions. VIDEO

The enemy keeps trying to push the soldiers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops back from their positions. But the pilots of the kamikaze drones do not give the occupiers a chance. Our defenders destroy enemy equipment and personnel.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

