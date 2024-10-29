ENG
Simultaneous detonation of ammunition load of two Russian IFVs with landing personnel during unsuccessful assault in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade stopped an enemy assault in the Kurakhove direction.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers tried to take up our positions with the help of 5 armoured personnel carriers and 2 tanks.

"Within fifteen minutes, four armoured personnel carriers and two tanks were sent to hell by artillery fire, FPV drones and remote mining. Another "box" stopped halfway. A significant part of the infantry was killed by UAVs," the publication added.

Later, the Russians used two more infantry fighting vehicles and one tank, which were also stopped by our defenders.

