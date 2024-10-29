ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3707 visitors online
News Video War
3 366 3

Soldiers of 65th SMB attacked three cannons of RF invaders with attack drones. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed three occupiers' guns: 2A65 "Msta-B", 2A36 "Hyacinth-B" and 2A18 "D-30".

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on Serhii Sternenko's telegram channel.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian BM-27 Uragan MLRS by drone in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5837) 65th Mechanized Brigade (29)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 