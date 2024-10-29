Soldiers of 65th SMB attacked three cannons of RF invaders with attack drones. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed three occupiers' guns: 2A65 "Msta-B", 2A36 "Hyacinth-B" and 2A18 "D-30".
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on Serhii Sternenko's telegram channel.
