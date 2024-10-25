Destruction of Russian BM-27 Uragan MLRS by drone in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

An FPV drone operator from the Roniny unit of the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroys a Russian 220mm BM-27 Uragan MLRS in Zaporizhzhia region.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy "dug in" the combat vehicle in virtually open terrain, apparently hoping that Ukrainian drone operators would not be able to reach it in the deep rear on the temporarily occupied territory.

