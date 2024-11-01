ENG
Two Russians were captured by fighters of 10th SMAB "Edelweiss". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 109th battalion of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" captured two Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldiers posted a video with their "trophy" on social media.

