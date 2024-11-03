Fighters of 10th SMAB during enemy assault destroyed 6 tanks and 9 APCs, as well as eliminated 19 invaders. VIDEO

On 2 November 2024, Ukrainian servicemen from the 10th mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" successfully repelled a massive attack by the occupiers.

This was reported in the brigade's Telegram, Censor.NET reports .

The enemy used 22 units of armoured vehicles: 7 tanks, 13 armoured personnel carriers and 2 MT-LBs. In addition, about 120 occupants were involved in the assault.

"Thanks to the coordinated work of our artillery, ATGM, intelligence and drones, the enemy's approach was detected in time, and their assault groups were stopped on the approaches to the positions," the statement said.

As a result of the battle, 6 tanks and 9 armoured personnel carriers were destroyed, and the enemy suffered losses in manpower: 19 killed and 23 wounded. Our defenders suffered no losses.

