Testing of domestic combat module "Sich" on new Ukrainian armoured vehicle "Varta-2". VIDEO
Ukraine tested the "Sich" domestic combat module on a new "Varta-2" armoured vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, the vehicle is distinguished by its increased firepower, which is provided by a 30mm automatic cannon made in Ukraine. The module is controlled from the armoured vehicle's cab.
