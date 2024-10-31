Crew of Ukrainian BTR-4E "Bucephal" destroys fortifications of occupiers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing fragments of the combat work of the crew of the Bucephalus APCS-4E on the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the intensive use of the BTR-4E combat module to destroy the occupiers' fortifications.

"The Pokrovske sector remains one of the most tense on the frontline. Over the last day, National Guard units alone repelled 11 enemy attacks. In this footage, soldiers of the 15th Kara-Dag Brigade of the National Guard using APCS-4E destroy the occupants' fortifications. The UAV crews and artillery also worked effectively," the video's caption reads.

See: "Ukrainian Armour presented a new Varta 2 armoured vehicle at the Defence Industry Exhibition in Poland. PHOTO.

Watch: The crew of an APCS-4 Bucephalus fires a 30mm cannon at Russian positions in the Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

TheBucephalus APCS-4 is an all-wheel drive 8×8 armoured personnel carrier developed in Ukraine by the Kharkiv Machine Building Design Bureau and manufactured at the Malyshev Plant. The Bucephalus APCS-4 is designed to transport soldiers of mechanised units and provide fire support in combat.

See also Censor.NET: Combat operation of the Ukrainian-made flamethrower system Sivalka-VM8. VIDEO