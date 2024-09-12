ENG
Combat operation of Ukrainian-made Sivalka-VM8 flamethrower system. VIDEO

A video of the combat work of the crew of the Ukrainian-made flamethrower system Sivalka-VM8 has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the system uses thermobaric ammunition and is designed to destroy enemy manpower in positions and shelters.

"The Sowing Machine-VM8 is a Ukrainian flamethrower system. Compact and destructive, it can be mounted on any wheeled vehicle.

