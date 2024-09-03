"Ukrainian Armour" presented new "Varta 2" armoured vehicle at defence industry exhibition in Poland. PHOTO

Ukrainian Armor Design and Production Company presented a new "Varta 2" armoured vehicle at the MSPO 2024 International Defence Exhibition in Kielce, Poland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles.

Features of the "VARTA 2" armoured vehicle

As noted, the "VARTA 2" armoured combat wheeled vehicle is based on the Base chassis. The vehicle has a gross vehicle weight of 14 tonnes and can reach a speed of 110 kilometres per hour.

"This is a completely new vehicle that was developed taking into account the company's ten years of experience, the needs of the military and the conditions of modern warfare. The vehicle can carry 10 crew members. The armoured vehicle is equipped with the "Sich" combat module with a 30 mm automatic cannon, which gives it the powerful firepower needed to support infantry and destroy enemy armoured vehicles," said the CEO of "Ukrainian Armour".

Crew protection

The ballistic protection class of the armoured vehicle fully complies with NATO STANAG 3, mine protection 3a/3b.

The vehicle is also equipped with mine-resistant seats and modern safety systems that provide the maximum level of protection for the crew. In particular, the vehicle is equipped with a suspended floor system that protects the crew from overloads during a blast.

"The VARTA 2 is equipped with modern light camouflage systems and an integrated air filtration system that protects the military from chemical and biological threats.

The installed "ICoMWare" software and hardware complex provides situational awareness and information support to the unit commander through a secure Mesh network using DTC broadband radios.

Thanks to its independent suspension and CTIS system, "VARTA 2" is capable of reaching high speeds and overcoming obstacles.