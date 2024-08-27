Ukraine successfully tests its first ballistic missile, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has successfully tested its first domestic ballistic missile.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the Ukraine 2024 Independence forum, Censor.NET reports.

"There was a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile. I congratulate our defence industry on this," he said.

Zelenskyy said he could not disclose details about the missile.

The President also noted that he was hesitant to disclose this information.

"I thought it was too early to talk about it. But I wanted the public to assess the people who work 24/7 at defence enterprises," the head of state added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first successful use of the Ukrainian Palianytsia drone missile. On 24 August, the Ukrainian military fired it at the Russian military for the first time.