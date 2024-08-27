There are difficulties in returning Azovs from captivity, - Zelenskyy

Currently, there are difficulties in the return of the Azovs from Russian captivity.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence", Censor.NET reports.

"There are difficulties in the return of the Azovs. There are different reasons. Probably, it is necessary for families to know all the challenges and difficulties. There is an appropriate format for working with families and agreeing on lists... The fact that the return was on the 24th (Independence Day) is a coincidence, the work is ongoing," Zelenskyy said.

