8 711 9

BTR-4 Bucephalus crew fires at Russian positions in Pokrovsk direction with 30-mm cannon. VIDEO

A video of the combat work of the Ukrainian-made BTR-4 Bucephalus crew has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording captures the moment when Ukrainian soldiers fire at enemy positions from a 30mm cannon.

