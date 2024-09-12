BTR-4 Bucephalus crew fires at Russian positions in Pokrovsk direction with 30-mm cannon. VIDEO
A video of the combat work of the Ukrainian-made BTR-4 Bucephalus crew has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording captures the moment when Ukrainian soldiers fire at enemy positions from a 30mm cannon.
