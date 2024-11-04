Destruction of Russian "BUK-M2" SAM by kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 77th Airmobile Brigade destroyed an enemy "Buk-M2" SAM with the help of a kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
