Destruction of Russian "BUK-M2" SAM by kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 77th Airmobile Brigade destroyed an enemy "Buk-M2" SAM with the help of a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

