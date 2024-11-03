Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle forces destroyed "Osa" in Luhansk direction. VIDEO

Unmanned aerial systems forces destroyed an "Osa" surface-to-air missile system in the Luhansk direction using a drone bomber.

The video of the attack was released by the press service of the Unmanned Systems Forces. The operation was successfully carried out by operators of the 412th battalion of unmanned systems NEMESIS, Censor.NET reports.

The Osa air defence system is a Soviet automated military anti-aircraft missile system. The complex is all-weather and is designed to cover the forces and assets of a motorised infantry division in all types of combat operations. Development began on 27 October 1960, and it was put into service on 4 October 1971.

