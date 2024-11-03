ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5188 visitors online
News Video War
2 824 0

Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle forces destroyed "Osa" in Luhansk direction. VIDEO

Unmanned aerial systems forces destroyed an "Osa" surface-to-air missile system in the Luhansk direction using a drone bomber.

The video of the attack was released by the press service of the Unmanned Systems Forces. The operation was successfully carried out by operators of the 412th battalion of unmanned systems NEMESIS, Censor.NET reports.

The Osa air defence system is a Soviet automated military anti-aircraft missile system. The complex is all-weather and is designed to cover the forces and assets of a motorised infantry division in all types of combat operations. Development began on 27 October 1960, and it was put into service on 4 October 1971.

Watch more: Fighters of 10th SMAB during enemy assault destroyed 6 tanks and 9 APCs, as well as eliminated 19 invaders. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5392) anti-aircraft missile systems (166) Luhanska region (1321)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 