Soldiers of 56th SMIB eliminate Russian infantry and their hideouts with drone strikes. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade from the subordinate unit of the Company of Unmanned Strike Aviation Systems Battalion "Kateniata" attacked the occupiers and their hideouts with kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Eskadron telegram channel.

