The 46-year-old Russian squad leader, Staff Sergeant Yevhen Gaponov, went to war in Ukraine in September 2022. He was mobilised from the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, according to the occupier, only two of his eight acquaintances survived. One of them was not even killed by the Ukrainian military - his own "comrades-in-arms" in alcohol intoxication fractured the skull of a Russian soldier.

The prisoner's unit even included a 64-year-old stormtrooper with a cane. For more information about the "disabled assault team", see the material on Butusov Plus' YouTube channel.

"If you are wounded, you have to withdraw on your own. We were warned that no one would evacuate us. We have to go to the positions ourselves, and then walk another 8 kilometres," the Russian said.

