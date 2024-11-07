Kamikaze drone of soldiers of 24th SMB attacks two occupiers on motorcycles. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Rarog unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Danylo Halytskyi eliminated a group of Russian invaders with kamikaze drone strikes.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

