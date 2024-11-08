At once, two TOS-1A "Sontsepok" flamethrower systems were destroyed by operators of "Achilles" battalion of 92nd SAB. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 92nd SAB named after Ataman Ivan Sirko used kamikaze drones to attack two Russian TOS-1A Sontsepok flamethrower systems near the village of Pylypivka in Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. According to the recording, one flamethrower was completely destroyed, while the other was significantly damaged.

