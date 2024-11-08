Grenade launchers of Kalinowsky’s regiment destroy occupiers near Lyptsi, Kharkiv oblast. VIDEO
Grenade gunners from the regiment named after Kastus Kalinowsky showed the fragments of their combat work near the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Belarusian volunteers destroying Russian occupiers using a German-made automatic grenade launcher.
"Kalinowsky's H&K GMG automatic grenade launcher crew, together with Ukrainian mortars and cannons, created a real hell for the occupiers. Kharkiv direction, Lyptsi area," the soldiers say in the commentary to the video.
