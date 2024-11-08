Soldiers of "Bureviy" Brigade of NGU destroying Russian "Orlan" and Zala reconnaissance UAVs with drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Kondor" unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the "Bureviy" Brigade of the National Guard are destroying Russian "Orlan" and Zala reconnaissance UAVs with drones.
The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
