ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4602 visitors online
News Video War
3 169 14

Soldiers of "Bureviy" Brigade of NGU destroying Russian "Orlan" and Zala reconnaissance UAVs with drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Kondor" unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the "Bureviy" Brigade of the National Guard are destroying Russian "Orlan" and Zala reconnaissance UAVs with drones.

The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Elimination of occupiers and enemy equipment by drone attacks in area of Kreminna. VIDEO

Author: 

National Guard (495) drones (2320)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 