ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3756 visitors online
News Video War
25 664 38

Russians shot two captured fighters in Kursk region. VIDEO 18+

In the Kursk region, Russians shot dead two Ukrainian soldiers who had been captured.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the war crime was posted on social media.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Read more: He witnessed execution of captured AFU soldiers: 47th SMB captures ex-Wagnerian in Kursk region

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) war crimes (803) Kursk (727)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 