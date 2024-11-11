Russians shot two captured fighters in Kursk region. VIDEO 18+
In the Kursk region, Russians shot dead two Ukrainian soldiers who had been captured.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the war crime was posted on social media.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
