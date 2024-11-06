He witnessed execution of captured AFU soldiers: 47th SMB captures ex-Wagnerian in Kursk region

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) captured a Russian occupier from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet in Kursk region. According to him, he witnessed the execution of Ukrainian defenders.

This was reported by the press service of the brigade, Censor.NET informs.

It is not yet possible to say that he took part in these crimes.

"This Pitkevich has quite a long combat experience. In October 2022, while serving a sentence in one of the Russian colonies, he agreed to sign a contract with the private military company Wagner. As a member of the PMC units, he first participated in the assault on the settlements of Soledar and Bakhmut. In June 2023, he took part in a "march" to Moscow, which was then organized by the leader of the Wagner PMC," the statement said.

In June 2024, he signed a new contract and joined the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation. In August, when the brigade was redeployed to the Kursk region, he took direct part in hostilities as an assistant grenade launcher.

"In late September, near the village of Hlushkove, he witnessed the murder of two Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to him, the order for the execution and subsequent beheading was given by the unit commander. The prisoner of war named him, as well as the names of the soldiers who were directly responsible for this war crime!!!" the 47th Brigade added.

According to intelligence, the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet has suffered very significant losses in the Kursk region, which is why the unit's personnel often go AWOL and refuse to follow orders.

