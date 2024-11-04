53rd and 47th SABs call on servicemen to return after AWOL

The 53rd and 47th Separate Mechanised Brigades appealed to the soldiers who had left their units without permission to return to service.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"We can all make mistakes - it's part of life. It is important to remember that one misdemeanour does not define us completely. We support those who want to correct the mistakes of the past.

For every serviceman who has previously left the unit without permission, the door to return is now open. We have one country, one goal, and we can win only together. It is important that everyone who is ready to defend our land can join the common cause, regardless of their past decisions", the 53rd SMB said.

The 47th separate mechanised brigade stated that they were aware of the different reasons for AWOL.

"Some people are tired and miss their families, while others did not find a place in their brigade for the speciality they were given. We are ready to offer you decent conditions with a modern approach. Our goal is to enable every soldier to return to the ranks and fulfil themselves", they added.

AWOL in the ranks of the Defence Forces

Supreme Court Chief Justice Stanislav Kravchenko has announced an upward trend in the number of registered cases of unauthorised abandonment of military units by servicemen, desertion and failure to obey orders.

The Prosecutor's Office has registered almost 60,000 criminal offences for unauthorised abandonment of a unit (AWOL) and about 30,000 for desertion since January 2022.