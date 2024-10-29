There is tendency to increase number of cases of AWOL - Supreme Court Chief Justice Kravchenko

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Stanislav Kravchenko notes a tendency to increase the number of registered cases of AWOL, desertion and failure to comply with orders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We haven't analyzed it yet, I can't give you specific figures, but there is a significant trend towards an increase in unauthorized departures," Kravchenko told reporters.

According to him, this also includes the cases of AWOL, desertion and disobedience to orders. Kravchenko did not specify the number of these crimes, but added that the one reported in the media is slightly higher than the real one. Clarifying how threatening the situation is in general, the head of the court said: "Threatening".

When asked what the state, specific agencies and the judiciary can do to change the situation for the better, the Chief Justice said that this question should not be addressed to him:

"There should be mobilization and general order, but look at the negative coverage of the TCR, they have invented 'busification'.... There is a question about patriotic education... it is also necessary to stimulate the military with the same salary."