Soldiers of 3rd SAB eliminated group of occupiers on outskirts of our positions in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, an enemy infantry group was moving in the area of responsibility of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, and as soon as they were spotted by UAV cameras, the elimination of the occupiers began...

As a result, the soldiers of the 1st Mechanised Battalion, together with the fighters of the unmanned systems battalion, eliminated the Russian soldiers before they even entered the planting, Censor.NET reports.

