Russian invader hides behind tree from kamikaze drone in Kursk region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade eliminated Russian invaders hiding in buildings with kamikaze drones and attacked several enemy UAVs and heavy equipment in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful attack by our fighters was posted on social media.
