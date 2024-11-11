ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3756 visitors online
News Video War
7 406 3

Russian invader hides behind tree from kamikaze drone in Kursk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade eliminated Russian invaders hiding in buildings with kamikaze drones and attacked several enemy UAVs and heavy equipment in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful attack by our fighters was posted on social media.

Watch more: Destroyed Russian equipment on "road of death" Snahost-Zeleny Shliah in Kursk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) liquidation (2352) Kursk (727) 82nd Air Assault Brigade (38)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 