ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3756 visitors online
News Video War
2 362 2

Border guards destroy enemy radar, FPV position, fortifications in area of Serebriankskyi forestry. VIDEO

Border guards of the Shkval rapid response commandant's office destroyed an enemy radar, FPV position, fortifications and eliminated a dozen occupiers in the area of Serebrianskyi forestry.

According to Censor.NET, several other Russian soldiers were wounded.

Watch more: Border guards dealt devastating blow to occupiers, destroying strongholds and personnel shelters. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1071) elimination (4985)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 