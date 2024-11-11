Border guards destroy enemy radar, FPV position, fortifications in area of Serebriankskyi forestry. VIDEO
Border guards of the Shkval rapid response commandant's office destroyed an enemy radar, FPV position, fortifications and eliminated a dozen occupiers in the area of Serebrianskyi forestry.
According to Censor.NET, several other Russian soldiers were wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password