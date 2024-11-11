Luhansk Guard leader in captivity: interview with active participant in 2014 pro-Russian riots. VIDEO
A Russian invader has surrendered to the soldiers of the Freedom Battalion of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard. It is Herman Prokopiv, an active participant in the pro-Russian riots of 2014. He was the one who removed Ukrainian flags from administrative buildings in Luhansk and hung Russian tricolors.
According to Censor.NET, Herman was a key figure in the Luhansk Guard group. This organisation played a significant role in fuelling separatist sentiment in the Luhansk region in the spring of 2014. Journalist Yurii Butusov spoke to the collaborator in a new interview.
