ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3748 visitors online
News Video War
15 429 32

Luhansk Guard leader in captivity: interview with active participant in 2014 pro-Russian riots. VIDEO

A Russian invader has surrendered to the soldiers of the Freedom Battalion of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard. It is Herman Prokopiv, an active participant in the pro-Russian riots of 2014. He was the one who removed Ukrainian flags from administrative buildings in Luhansk and hung Russian tricolors.

According to Censor.NET, Herman was a key figure in the Luhansk Guard group. This organisation played a significant role in fuelling separatist sentiment in the Luhansk region in the spring of 2014. Journalist Yurii Butusov spoke to the collaborator in a new interview.

Watch more: How does Trump plan to end war in Ukraine? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Author: 

captivity (774) interview (54) Yurii Butusov (1207) National Guard (495)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 