A Russian invader has surrendered to the soldiers of the Freedom Battalion of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard. It is Herman Prokopiv, an active participant in the pro-Russian riots of 2014. He was the one who removed Ukrainian flags from administrative buildings in Luhansk and hung Russian tricolors.

According to Censor.NET, Herman was a key figure in the Luhansk Guard group. This organisation played a significant role in fuelling separatist sentiment in the Luhansk region in the spring of 2014. Journalist Yurii Butusov spoke to the collaborator in a new interview.

Watch more: How does Trump plan to end war in Ukraine? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO