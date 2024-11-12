Occupier has lost his head after drop from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+
The drone operator of the PERUN unit from the 79th Air Assault Brigade eliminated the occupier with an accurate drop.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupier's head was blown off by the explosion.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
