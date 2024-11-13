Car with captain of Russian Black Sea Fleet blown up in occupied Sevastopol - Russian media. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, a car carrying a military man was blown up.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

Local channels report that the explosion occurred near a supermarket on Shevchenko Avenue. A man of 40-45 years old was in the car, his legs were partially blown off.

Pro-Kremlin communities write that the man was a soldier and died.

Previously, the car was occupied by a captain of the 1st rank of the Black Sea Fleet.

The so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, Razvozhayev, confirmed that the Russian military had been killed.

