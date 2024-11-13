Russians on fire fall out of burning armored vehicle in Kursk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura" destroyed an enemy armoured vehicle with troops on board in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that after the first strike, the enemy armoured vehicle caught fire and Russian attack aircraft began to fall out of it on the move.

"Soldiers of the 2nd mech battalion of the 47th Magura Brigade hit an enemy MTLB. As a result, everything was on fire: the vehicle itself and the occupiers. By the way, they were killed with a Browning machine gun. The second hit stopped the vehicle. The Russians continue their "offensive" in the Kursk region. The task of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is to zero out the enemy personnel," the commentary to the video reads.

Read more: US will increase support for Ukraine and strengthen NATO - Blinken