Border guards capture Russian soldier, eliminate about dozen more occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the border guard commandant's office "Shkval", 7th Carpathian border guard detachment, captured a Russian soldier, killed about a dozen occupiers, and wounded several in the area of Serebrianskyi forestry.

One of the occupiers was caught on video trying to apply a tourniquet to himself that dated back to the last century. Another Russian soldier was more fortunate - he replenished the exchange fund, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed Russian invaders’ BTR-70 with kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO

