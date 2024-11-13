Defense forces destroyed cannon, communication antenna and vehicle of occupiers near Vovchansk. VIDEO
The reconnaissance and strike groups of the UAVs of the "Hart" border brigade inflicted a series of strikes on enemy targets near Vovchansk: a cannon, a communication antenna and an occupiers vehicle were destroyed. The enemy's concentration points also came under fire.
The corresponding video of the work of our defenders was published by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
