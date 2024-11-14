Crew of "Leopard" tank waiting for enemy convoy and destroying three of five Russian armoured vehicles. VIDEO

The crew of a "Leopard" tank from the 33rd SMB attacked a column of Russian armoured vehicles in the Kurakhove area and destroyed three of the enemy's five armoured vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat operations by Ukrainian tankers was posted on the unit's social media page.

"One for the whole column. Together with the artillery, the brigade crew of the Leopard tank stopped an armoured column of Russians. The troops hastily unloaded into the forest belt, failing to reach their priority targets. The enemy was finished off by UAV drops. The enemy's heads are simply blown off by our effective work," the soldiers wrote in a comment to the video.

