Drone operators destroying Russian stormtroopers during armoured vehicle landing. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 214th separate special battalion attacked the occupiers' assault group directly during the armoured landing.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldiers' combat work was posted on social media. The video shows that the occupiers have lost five stormtroopers during the launch of the attack.

"A new level of transit of Russian quadrobists from life to death - out of the box and right under our drops. The skilful work of the aerial reconnaissance and attack drone pilots of the 214th separate special OPFOR battalion! Kurakhove direction," reads the commentary to the video

Watch more: Occupiers are gathering their "two hundredths": "Every 10 metres there are torn bodies. No arms, no legs. Khokhols have torn up all forest shelves.". VIDEO 18+