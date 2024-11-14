Occupiers are gathering their "two hundredths": "Every 10 metres there are torn bodies. No arms, no legs. Khokhols have torn up all forest shelves.". VIDEO 18+

A video was posted online showing the occupier and his funeral team filming the bodies of his accomplices scattered in a forest.

According to Censor.NET, according to the invader, the forest belt was "covered by the Khokhols", and some of the bodies torn to pieces may not even be identified. In the recording, the occupier addresses his wife and says that he misses her and his daughter very much.

"A real 'boulevard of the Russian world': a pile of corpses without arms and legs is all that remains of their unit. The occupier is complaining that they have lost many of their own, but instead of leave, they are promised awards, which he says they "don't fucking need": "They said they would give us medals. They should have let us go on holiday, for what do we need these medals, f#ck" the author of the publication notes in his comment.

Warning: Strong language!

