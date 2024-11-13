Ukrainian drone hit occupier below back: "My ass is on fire". VIDEO

A drone operator from the 118th Brigade shot the occupier in the back near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack of the Ukrainian soldier and the flaming occupier was posted on social media.

"On the outskirts of Robotyne village, the pilots of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade set fire to the occupier's decision-making centre," the commentary to the video reads.

