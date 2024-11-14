Mykolaiv handed over another batch of drones of improved model to defenders. VIDEO

The community of Mykolaiv has delivered another batch of drones to the frontline.

This was reported by the press service of the mayor's office, Censor.NET reports.

The aid was handed over to the soldiers of the 423rd separate UAV battalion, which includes residents of Mykolaiv.

According to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, these drones are an improved model.

"These 'birds' are different from the previous ones, as they are ten inches long," he said.

The drones were manufactured by a company in Mykolaiv.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, funds and property totaling UAH 958.94 million have been transferred to support the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

