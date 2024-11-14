Russia’s latest T-90M "Proryv" tank falls into anti-tank ditch and flips upside down. VIDEO

Drone operators of the " Zliuki Bobry" ("Angry Beavers") unit destroyed the latest Russian T-90M tank "Proryv" (Breakthrough) using kamikaze drones in the Kurakhove direction.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that an enemy armoured vehicle fell into an anti-tank ditch for unknown reasons, overturned and became a good target for Ukrainian soldiers.

Watch more: Crew of "Leopard" tank waiting for enemy convoy and destroying three of five Russian armoured vehicles. VIDEO