Russia’s latest T-90M "Proryv" tank falls into anti-tank ditch and flips upside down. VIDEO
Drone operators of the " Zliuki Bobry" ("Angry Beavers") unit destroyed the latest Russian T-90M tank "Proryv" (Breakthrough) using kamikaze drones in the Kurakhove direction.
According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that an enemy armoured vehicle fell into an anti-tank ditch for unknown reasons, overturned and became a good target for Ukrainian soldiers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password