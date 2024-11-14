Occupier with severed leg dies on roadside. VIDEO 18+

A drone operator from the 79th SAAB eliminated the occupier with an accurate drone drop.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack on the Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupier's leg was torn off by the explosion.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

