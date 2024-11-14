ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4290 visitors online
News Video War
15 582 33

Occupier with severed leg dies on roadside. VIDEO 18+

A drone operator from the 79th SAAB eliminated the occupier with an accurate drone drop.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack on the Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupier's leg was  torn off by the explosion.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Russia’s newest T-90M "Proryv" tank falls into anti-tank ditch and turns upside down. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) elimination (4992) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (105) drones (2324)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 