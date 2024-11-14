10 points of internal Victory Plan to be presented next week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that next week he will present 10 points included in the internal Victory Plan.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in his video address.

"Today we have worked out the point of the internal plan on security - security in our entire country, in every region, in every community. This is the basis. A safe space that each of our people needs. In total, there are 10 points that will be presented next week, and for each point, together with Ukrainian civil society, together with everyone who is ready to add rational ideas, with business, we will prepare a basic, doctrinal document for Ukraine, for our resilience. With clear applications. Step by step. How we will direct our internal capabilities for the sake of Ukraine's victory. For the sake of our right to use the word "victory". We all are - every Ukrainian, every Ukrainian woman. Millions of people who dream of ending this war fairly for Ukraine and work for it, fight for it," Zelenskyy said.

