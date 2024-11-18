Soldiers put three surviving occupiers who had broken through to outskirts of Kupyansk on ground and tied them up: "I did nothing," - "F#cking ’nothing’". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing Ukrainian soldiers tying up the surviving occupiers who were trying to break into Kupiansk in Kharkiv region with an armoured personnel carrier.

According to Censor.NET, at least three Russians can be seen on the recording.

One of them irritated the soldier by saying "I didn't do anything", for which he received a response: "F#cking 'nothing'!" and a sock in the side.

Warning: Strong language!

