ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11406 visitors online
News Video War
21 766 33

Soldiers put three surviving occupiers who had broken through to outskirts of Kupyansk on ground and tied them up: "I did nothing," - "F#cking ’nothing’". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing Ukrainian soldiers tying up the surviving occupiers who were trying to break into Kupiansk in Kharkiv region with an armoured personnel carrier.

According to Censor.NET, at least three Russians can be seen on the recording.

One of them irritated the soldier by saying "I didn't do anything", for which he received a response: "F#cking 'nothing'!" and a sock in the side.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Soldiers captured group of occupiers: "This one shit himself, f#ck. F#cking shitteds!". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) hostages (613) Kup’yansk (386)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 